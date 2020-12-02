Wonder Woman 1984 will stream on HBO Max in some seriously ultra HD glory!

We’re two weeks away from the release of Wonder Woman 1984 into cinemas locally. With our current COVID-19 infection numbers spiking again, I’m still not sure that I want to risk going to a cinema to experience on a big screen though. Luckily, as we recently learned, Warner Bros. are taking the unprecedented step (for them) by releasing WW84 both in theatres (on 16 Dec. in some countries) and for free to any HBO Max subscribers in the US on Christmas Day. We may not officially have WarnerMedia-owned streaming service in South Africa, but that’s nothing a VPN service can’t fix, especially since HBO Max also has a free 7-day trial. Even more importantly, it will allow you to watch the movie in a format just as good as any big-screen cinema experience. Maybe better!

WW84 director/co-writer Patty Jenkins took to Twitter yesterday to make the announcement that WW84 will be the very first film to debut on HBO Max in all the latest ultra HD formats. And I mean all of them!

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

Well, would you look at that! I just recently purchased myself a brand new TV that does 4K UHD with HDR10! So I guess I’m not hitting the cinema on 16 December to get a sprinkle of COVID-19 over my popcorn but will instead be waiting to have a Wonder-ful Christmas!

(Oh and in case you were wondering, getting HBO Max working via a VPN is pretty easy, and you can readily find step-by-step guides online. It will cost you a VPN subscription fee though and you will legitimately have to sign up for HBO Max)

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

