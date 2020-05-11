WWE Money in the Bank 2020 – All the match results

WWE Money in the Bank may not have had a live audience to watch several superstars risk life and limb, but last night’s run up the corporate ladder in Stamford, Connecticut at WWE hadquarters still had plenty of action for the ages. Here’s who won a golden ticket in last night’s event.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day won a Fatal 4-Way Match

Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro (Kickoff Match)

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Universal Champion Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

Otis won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

