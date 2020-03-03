Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 02 March – The Viper strikes once again

WWE RAW Results 02 March – The Viper strikes once again

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on March 3, 2020
RAWKO

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Barclay’s Center in New York last night. Here’s all the action that went down on the road to Elimination Chamber.

Drew McIntyre confronted WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins and Murphy to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

24/7 Champion Riddick Moss def. Ricochet

Aleister Black def. Karl Anderson; Aleister Black def. Luke Gallows via Disqualification; AJ Styles def. Aleister Black

Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott (Sarah Logan as Special Guest Referee)

Erick Rowan revealed what’s in his cage to No Way Jose

Shayna Baszler def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane

Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza

Randy Orton confronted Beth Phoenix during her medical update on Edge

