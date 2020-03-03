WWE RAW Results 02 March – The Viper strikes once again

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Barclay’s Center in New York last night. Here’s all the action that went down on the road to Elimination Chamber.
Drew McIntyre confronted WWE Champion Brock Lesnar
The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins and Murphy to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions
24/7 Champion Riddick Moss def. Ricochet
Aleister Black def. Karl Anderson; Aleister Black def. Luke Gallows via Disqualification; AJ Styles def. Aleister Black
Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott (Sarah Logan as Special Guest Referee)
Erick Rowan revealed what’s in his cage to No Way Jose
Shayna Baszler def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane
Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza
Randy Orton confronted Beth Phoenix during her medical update on Edge
Last Updated: March 3, 2020