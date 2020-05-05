Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 04 May 2020 – A phenomenal finish ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE RAW Results 04 May 2020 – A phenomenal finish ahead of Money in the Bank

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on May 5, 2020
WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last night. Here’s all the action that went down ahead of this weekend’s Money in the Bank event.

Asuka and Shayna Baszler ejected Nia Jax from MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

AJ Styles won the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to claim the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins sent a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits

Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre def. Murphy

