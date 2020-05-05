WWE RAW Results 04 May 2020 – A phenomenal finish ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last night. Here’s all the action that went down ahead of this weekend’s Money in the Bank event.
Asuka and Shayna Baszler ejected Nia Jax from MVP’s “VIP Lounge”
AJ Styles won the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to claim the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth Rollins sent a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Money in the Bank
Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander
The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits
Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan
Drew McIntyre def. Murphy
Last Updated: May 5, 2020