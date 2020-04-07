WWE RAW Results 06 April 2020 – The Big Show returns to challenge the champion

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center once again, and was the first show to be held after Wrestlemania 36. Here’s all the action that went down last night.
Asuka def. Liv Morgan
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Angel Garza & Austin Theory via Disqualification
Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega ended in a No Contest
Bianca Belair & Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Zelina Vega, Angel Garza & Austin Theory
Aleister Black def. Apollo Crews
Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
Seth Rollins def. Denzel Dejournette
Nia Jax def. Deonna Purrazzo
Humberto Carrillo def. Brendan Vink
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Big Show
Last Updated: April 7, 2020