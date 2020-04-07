Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 06 April 2020 – The Big Show returns to challenge the champion

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center once again, and was the first show to be held after Wrestlemania 36. Here’s all the action that went down last night.

Asuka def. Liv Morgan

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Angel Garza & Austin Theory via Disqualification

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega ended in a No Contest

Bianca Belair & Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Zelina Vega, Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Aleister Black def. Apollo Crews

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Seth Rollins def. Denzel Dejournette

Nia Jax def. Deonna Purrazzo

Humberto Carrillo def. Brendan Vink

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Big Show

