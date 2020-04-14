WWE RAW Results 13 April 2020 – Money in the Bank mayhem

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center last night. Here’s all the action that went down on the road to Money in the Bank.
United States Champion Andrade confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
Asuka def. Ruby Riott (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)
Aleister Black def. Oney Lorcan
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed the future winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Shayna Baszler def. Sarah Logan via Match Stoppage (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)
Austin Theory def. Akira Tozawa
Angel Garza def. Tehuti Miles
Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)
NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair addressed Io Shirai
Bobby Lashley def. No Way Jose
The Viking Raiders def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander
