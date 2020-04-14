Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 13 April 2020 – Money in the Bank mayhem

WWE RAW Results 13 April 2020 – Money in the Bank mayhem

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on April 14, 2020
1 min read
0
WWE April 13

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center last night. Here’s all the action that went down on the road to Money in the Bank.

United States Champion Andrade confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Asuka def. Ruby Riott (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

Aleister Black def. Oney Lorcan

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed the future winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Shayna Baszler def. Sarah Logan via Match Stoppage (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

Austin Theory def. Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza def. Tehuti Miles

Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair addressed Io Shirai

Bobby Lashley def. No Way Jose

The Viking Raiders def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

Last Updated: April 14, 2020

Check Also

Rumour – WWE 2K21 may be cancelled, ending the streak

Could 2K’s WWE games get any worse? Yes! Because there might not even be a WWE 2K game thi…