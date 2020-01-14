WWE RAW Results 13 January 2020

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Here’s all the action that went down as the Royal Rumble drew closer.
Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton and AJ Styles (Triple Threat Match)
Ricochet def. Mojo Rawley
Charlotte Flair def. Sarah Logan
24/7 Champion R-Truth confronted WWE Champion Brock Lesnar; Mojo Rawley pinned Truth to win the 24/7 Title
Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. The Singh Brothers (Open Challenge)
Bobby Lashley def. Rusev
Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy
Erick Rowan def. some local talent
Asuka used her green mist against Becky Lynch during their Royal Rumble contract signing
Seth Rollins and AOP def. The Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe
Last Updated: January 14, 2020