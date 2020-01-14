Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 13 January 2020

WWE RAW Results 13 January 2020

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Here’s all the action that went down as the Royal Rumble drew closer.

Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton and AJ Styles (Triple Threat Match)

Ricochet def. Mojo Rawley

Charlotte Flair def. Sarah Logan

24/7 Champion R-Truth confronted WWE Champion Brock Lesnar; Mojo Rawley pinned Truth to win the 24/7 Title

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. The Singh Brothers (Open Challenge)

Bobby Lashley def. Rusev

Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

Erick Rowan def. some local talent

Asuka used her green mist against Becky Lynch during their Royal Rumble contract signing

Seth Rollins and AOP def. The Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

