Zack Snyder shares Justice League footage of Superman in his black suit, Joss Whedon gets thrown under the bus

Comic-Con may have kicked off an introverted phase this year as everyone stayed home and panels were held online, but it wasn’t the only show in town dedicated to geekery! Director Zack Snyder showed up to Justice Con, ready to chat about his upcoming cut of Justice League that will be headed to HBO Max next year.

Snyder had plenty to say and show, as he brought with him a sneak peek at Justice League that featured Superman in a more melancholic costume that wouldn’t look out of place if you were keen on attending a heavy metal concert with ripping guitar solos that required your fingers to be faster than a speeding bullet:

In the scene above, all 15 seconds of it, Superman’s back from the dead and dressed in Batman-approved black, ready to have a chat with Alfred Pennyworth in the Wayne Manor garage. The costume itself harkens back to the early 1990s, when Superman got over a bad case of being thoroughly dead at the massive spiked hands of Doomsday, was brought back to life thanks to Kryptonian plot-convenient science and needed to super-charge his depleted cells with solar radiation so that he could stop an evil cyborg impostor version of himself from destroying the planet. Comic books are awesome.

The costume itself was actually used in 2013’s Man of Steel as well, during a dream sequence wherein Superman confronted General Zod and saw a vision of the entire planet being reduced to ashes and symbolic skulls. Sadly, the footage contains nary a sign of the super-mullet that 90s Superman rocked with super-style in the comic books or Cavill’s super-moustache.

One other thing you also won’t see? Any of the footage that director Joss Whedon shot when Snyder originally vacated Justice League due to family tragedy, as the famed director of Marvel’s first two Avengers movies has been thoroughly thrown under the bus. ”I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire, before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph,” Snyder said during the panel.

That is a fucking hard fact. I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release — which again, famously, I literally have never seen — would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theater.

Justice League won’t just be the culmination of Snyder’s vision for the DCEU (Which is now existing as its own thing within the Movie Multiverse), it’ll also complete the journey of Superman, who was defined as the Man of Steel in his debut film, was deconstructed as Earth’s mightiest hero in Batman V Superman and is reborn in Justice League as the definitive version of that fella who fights for truth and justice. “I love the idea of Superman going on a journey with his character,” Snyder said to Beyond the Trailer.

I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile love affair with Lois and how that affects the way he relates to humanity and all those things as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives. So I think that when you see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable. When I see Superman having to figure out what to do, I now can go like, ‘Wow, if I was Superman…’ Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he’s able to do. Anytime you can bring him back down to Earth, he becomes a lot more relatable, and for that he’s more interesting. A huge respect for his moral code, and I think his ultimate place as the top of the pyramid of the DC superhero world. In the end he has to achieve that pinnacle.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives in 2021, and I’ll be watching it with a full belly that’s still trying to figure out how to digest a rubber Batman cowl properly.

