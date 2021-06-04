2K reportedly set to reveal a Tiny Tina Borderlands spin-off at E3

Publisher 2K game apparently has a bunch of games up its metaphorical sleeves to reveal at E3, and it looks like a return to Borderlands is going to be one of those reveals. The news first broke on Reddit when one user dropped details on the reveal, which was further corroborated by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and VGC.

As for that Borderlands game? It” apparently star manic bomb expert Tiny Tina and will be a spin-off that is very similar in style and design to regular Borderlands. There’ll be other heroes to choose from, each with their own specific set of skills, but having fan favourite meme factory Tiny Tina in the spotlight will likely be the big draw for this title.

It’s also worth noting the current situation with Borderlands and its rights, as its developer Gearbox Entertainment is now owned by Embracer group, the company which also owns Koch Media, Saber Interactive, and THQ Nordic. When it comes to Borderlands though, 2K’s still in charge of that franchise, which Gearbox develops. Business, it’s weird!

What is known is that 2K previously mentioned that it and Gearbox would release a new franchise game at some point in 2022 as part of the company’s four “immersive” games strategy, two of which will come from proven franchises. The leaks also pointed towards an XCOM-style Marvel game starring the Avengers from developer Firaxis, so I’m desperately hoping that these rumours are true.

Tiny Tina was introduced in Borderlands 2, and thanks to Ashly Burch’s voice-acting, solid writing, and a great design, she quickly became a fan favourite character. Her DLC campaign, Assault on Dragon Keep, is largely considered to be the best expansion in the entire Borderlands series, but the character didn’t appear for too long in 2019’s Borderlands 3.

Nothing that a dedicated spin-off can’t fix though, right? Come E3, at least we’ll see if the rumours are true or not.

