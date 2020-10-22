2K sort of apologises for NBA 2K21’s unskippable adverts, promises a fix

Earlier this week, NBA 2K21 players noticed that the latest game in 2K’s annual franchise had become a touch bit…annoying. Unskippable adverts for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 VR headset had been placed into loading screens, and even if you were running the game on an SSD on PC, you had to watch the whole advert before you’d be allowed to start playing a game of five on five. That’s how many people are in basketball right? The game where you have to psych people out with gross insults? I’m not good at sports.

“As many are aware, in recent years ads have been integrated into 2KTV segments,” 2K tweeted while in full damage control mode this week.

Yesterday’s 2KTV ad placement impacted our player’s experience in a way we didn’t intend, as these ads are not meant to run as part of the pre-game introduction. This will be fixed in future episodes. Thanks for your continued feedback.

There’s no word on when this will be fixed but it’ll presumably be after 2K has finished its contracted advertising gig with the house of Zuckerberg and collected a hefty payday in the process. According to the wording of that statement, it doesn’t sound like those adverts will be going away either. Fans are more miffed at these ads being moved into a more overt position that can’t be avoided when compared to previous games that also featured them, as well as being reminded that a full-priced game in the NBA series will feature advertising for many more years to come.

Wouldn’t be too bad if the adverts were for stuff I’d actually buy though. Like toys, Bovril, and protective gear for my ongoing feud against penguins.

