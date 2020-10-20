NBA 2K21 sneaks unskippable adverts into its full-priced game frame

NBA games as of late have always been pitch-perfect recreations of basketball, sporting brilliant graphics and adrenaline-pumping gameplay in the one court that you don’t mind visiting. The latest iteration in the NBA 2K series also has another touch of authenticity this year: Adverts that you can’t skip. According to a Stevivor report, NBA 2K21 has inserted adverts for the Oculus Quest 2 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game that can’t be skipped between matches.

To add further insult to injury, PC players who upgraded their rigs with SSD drives can’t even take advantage of the blistering speed of that storage medium as the advert has to be watched in its entirety before a new game can begin. Here’s a video from Stevivor showing off the marketing on a game that costs over a grand’s worth of Randelas or the usual $60 in the US of A. To begin with.

Well that’s not going to go over well. In addition to being a full-priced game, NBA 2K21 also has a deep selection of microtransactions and other monetisation options designed to get as much extra coin out of a player as possible. It’s also going to be interesting to see if the game includes these adverts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version, consoles whose primary claim to fame is also SSD tech that is designed to lessen load times by a substantial margin.

And I get the frustration, I totally do. When you’re paying $70 for a next-gen game that’s supposed to give you the definitive basketball experience without any of the annoyances and you’re still forced to watch an advert, tempes will naturally rise. NBA 2K20 also had in-game adverts, and fans complained massively about that too. The only problem here, is that there are no other basketball alternatives as 2K plays a game of one-on-none in an empty courtyard within the genre.

EA also received its fair share of hate mail for attempting to monetise the latest UFC game with adverts, but at least it listened to its fanbase and removed those intrusive adverts from the game. And that’s just crayz. But not as crazy as these prices for pre-loved cars at Barry Lipshitz’s Emporium of Automobiles! These prices are so low, I must be going mad!

