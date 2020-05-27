A new Silent Hill video game is coming in June…

…But this time as DLC for Dead by Daylight. Actually, that’s rather superb and way better to the other dozens of times when I used this headline trick to steal a click from you and gave you news of a mobile port. Celebrations are in order! Anyway, Dead by Daylight has been that persistent presence in the video game scene, crafting an asymetric horror experience where you have to do your best to not wind up as the latest victim at the hands of some nightmare fuel abomination.

Since 2016, Dead by Daylight has seen its fair share of crossovers, with the likes of machete enthusiast Jason Voorhees, world’s worst babysitter Freddy Krueger and chainsaw fanatic Leatherface make a slasher cameo. In the next update for the game, you’ll finally be able to play a new take on Silent Hill, because something is better than nothing.

Pyramid Head and Cheryl Mason will be dropped into the game as playable characters on June 16, with the Silent Hill map of Midwich Elementary School serving as the environment in which you can crap your pants at the site of Pyramid Head making his way towards your general vicinity or you can flip the tables and go on the hunt as the infamous butcher instead.

Dead by Daylight players on Steam can take the new additions for a spin on the test server, in case they feel like experiencing the unique dread of Konami’s abandoned franchise for themselves. There is still some hope that Silent Hill could be reborn in this, the worst decade so far, as rumours say that the franchise may pop up as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Until that turns out to be true or more doctored than my Tinder profile, this is the best Silent Hill game that you can hope for until Konami reveals which gambling machine they’re slotting the brand into next.

