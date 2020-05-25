New Silent Hill rumours of it being a PS5 exclusive and a soft reboot sound too good to be true

It freakin’ kills me to look at Konami these days. Once a giant in gaming, the company is now best known for having dropped any glimmer of it being consumer-friendly and going all in on gambling, pumping out casino hardware that features some of the most iconic brands in the industry. And that’s fine! I Konami wants to make some extra scratch via a Metal Gear Solid slot machine, then that’s their prerogative.

It’s their brand that became wildly popular thanks to a visionary game director who helped shepherd the series to massive success and then was rewarded with a boot to the ass and the threat of a lawsuit if he accepted any kudos, so they’re free to do whatever they want with it. What drives me to drink a shot of Jack Daniels from a My Little Pony mug though, is how Konami is doing very little with these brands on PC and console.

Outside of Pro Evolution Soccer, Konami doesn’t seem to be interested in using these franchises to make new games. When they do release a game every once in a while, it usually drives the brand associated with it further into the grave. Take a look at Metal Gear Survive or Contra: Hard Corps as an example. You know, the Contra game where you have a cooldown meter on your guns I crap thee not.

Anyway, one game that fans are dying to see more of because they’re gluttons for punishment? Silent Hill, whose legacy has become legend at this point. At one time marked for a return under Hideo Kojima and starring that Norman Reedus fella from The Walking Dead, Silent Hills was poised to be the comeback of the century. Things…quickly went wrong and that project was thrown into the trash pile.

That doesn’t mean that Silent Hill is completely dead though. Game leaker extraordinaire Dusk Golem recently tweeted a few new details on the rumoured game, dismissing some of the wilder theories that had popped up lately and painting a picture of a new take on the franchise that simply sounds too good to be true:

(1/5) Just to clear up some things about Silent Hill PS5, from what I know.



100% things:

-In 2018 Konami shopped around with different studios for two pitches to fund development of a reboot & an episodic Silent Hill game. I knew this from a personal friend & an email from from — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 21, 2020

(3/5) A lot of dead ends, but others collaborated this & I did learn about something else which helped later, but promised not to talk about it.



I seperate this part of the story as all of that is stuff I can 100% verify. The rest I believe & have been shown solid evidence, but May 21, 2020

(5/6) Akira Yaomoka is composing, Masahiro Ito is doing art, various Siren/Gravity Rush devs & some others working on it.

-This has nothing to do with Kojima or Silent Hills, that probably is not happening.

-Sony is NOT buying IPs, that's bullshit.

-The game is NOT a remake, it — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 21, 2020

(6/6) is a soft reboot, made so it can be someone's first SH game.

-The game is playable & has a demo that will be shown around after reveal.

-The details of this are not murky, there should be no miscommunication.



Just to lay that all out, if all true (I believe it though). — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 21, 2020

Well hot damn, that’s a workaround that could bear some solid fruit. Provided that Konami can be kept far away from the meeting room where microtransactions are discussed, those elements listed above would make for a devilishly good Silent Hill game, provided that you’re into the kind of psychological horror that makes you want to never sleep again.

We’re in for a good couple of reveals over the months to come, so who knows? Maybe now is the right time to announce that the fog is descending on gaming once again. Or maybe we’re in for a bitterly disappointing reveal of a new Silent Hill-themed blackjack table.

