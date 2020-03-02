A new trailer for Atomic Hearts confirms the game isn’t dead but we still don’t have a release date

I want to say how exciting it is that Atomic Hearts has just received a brand new trailer and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the hell out of it. Developer Mundfish just dropped a fresh snippet of gameplay for their upcoming Bioshock-esque RPG and while it’s only a minute long, it’s still packed with plenty of Soviet era sci-fi and robotics with the most uniquely creepy designs. This marks the first trailer Mundfish has released for Atomic Hearts in little under a year with no extra news outside of the initial trailer, which is still fantastic to this day, and a 45-minute gameplay segment which popped up a few months ago.

This minute-long trailer shows off a lot more of the aesthetic of Atomic Hearts but still doesn’t give a great deal away. “Take a closer look at the laboratory of the USSR, which is used to carry out experiments on people and construct robots,” reads the video description which also confirms that the trailer was built in Unreal Engine 4. We still know very little about the actual game other than that you’re playing as special agent P-3 who is attempting to uncover what exactly happened on enterprise “3826” that rendered the entire facility abandoned and derelict.

There’s still no release date for Atomic Hearts despite the game missing it’s 2019 launch. Let’s just hope Mundfish is taking some extra time to make sure Atomic Hearts lives up to the hype of its trailers and that it doesn’t crumble apart like the Soviet Union it’s based on.

Last Updated: