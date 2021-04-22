A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is reportedly in development

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is widely considered to not only be one of the best Bioware games of all time but one of the best Star Wars games too. Yet playing it in 2021… it hasn’t aged especially well at all. That’s why Aspyr is stepping in to take the aged, creaking bones of the RPG and replace them with shiny chrome bionic parts. Well, that’s most likely the case. The remake hasn’t been officially announced yet, this is all going off a nugget of information revealed by Jason Schreier on the podcast MinnMax. Still, it sounds like something that could totally happen!

.@jasonschreier confirms that Aspyr Media (of all studios!) is working on a KOTOR remake in our new interview. We hope you enjoy the full discussion! https://t.co/vv0bljO35B https://t.co/IJdIIGY0aU — Ben Hanson (@yozetty) April 20, 2021

Schreier’s actual quote was, “This is public at this point, I’ve basically confirmed Aspyr – which is the company that’s ported a bunch of KOTOR games – is working on the remake.” To solidify the whisperings even further, Eurogamer corroborated the information by stating that it had, “separately heard of Aspyr’s involvement”. Given that Aspyr has only really dealt in ports (even porting Knights of the Old Republic onto a newer platform) a full-on remake would be a fairly big step for the company. That pinch of salt is probably still worth keeping handy but if multiple sources are claiming it to be true, then things are looking rather positive.

Some of the rumours around the remake of Knights of the Old Republic have hinted that the planned game will unite elements from the original game and its sequel. This is according to a report from Cinelix which states that the remake will, “integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon.” Maybe it’ll wind up on the iPad too…

Last Updated: