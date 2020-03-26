An email might have leaked an upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 fighter and he’s GROOVY

We at Critical Hit adore The Evil Dead. Filled with the best tropes and action of the best 80s horror and action movies, coupled together with the charisma and charm of Bruce Campbell, The Evil Dead is an absolute classic series of films and a great TV series. Yet the undeniably best iteration of Sam Raimi’s trilogy is the third instalment, Army of Darkness. Ash Williams, equipped with his chainsaw hand and trusty Boomstick saves a medieval kingdom from thousands of deadites by cleaving them in twain and blasting buckshot after buckshot into their damn faces. It’s glorious, campy and super violent. Which makes Ash Williams the perfect character to include in Mortal Kombat 11, which is seemingly Netherealm’s plan…

Ummm did Warner Bros just leak Ash from the Evil Dead in their Spawn e-mail campaign? Read the footer. LOL! pic.twitter.com/TcLZDQyJPz — Taco (@TacoFGC) March 25, 2020

Rumours of Ash’s inclusion in Mortal Kombat 11 have been swirling since April last year but there’s never been any kind of solid confirmation. While we still don’t have anything 100% official, a recent email sent out to punt the release of Spawn into the game gives us a pretty unambiguous idea as to what lies in store for The King. Posted to Twitter by @TacoFGC, it looks like a fairly standard email promotion, until you start reading the fine text, second paragraph from the bottom. Go ahead, I’ll wait.

Yep, that’s right. There is a very specific mention of “ASH” from “ARMY OF DARKNESS” being licensed for the game. You can’t really be more obvious than that, right? While there’s no visual indicator of Ash in the email, unlike all the previously released characters, it’s certainly weird enough to have one speculating about his inclusion in the future. This is still just a rumour, obviously, until we receive some kind of official confirmation; For all we know this could be some kind of elaborate hoax. Here’s hoping that we’ll soon be able to hail The King in Mortal Kombat 11 very soon.

