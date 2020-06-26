Animal Crossing: New Horizons update will allow players to swim

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived, it made it’s place in the Hellscape that is 2020 and it continues to provide players with that cathartic release of control and serene chore completion. New Horizons has been nothing short of an absolute sensation and Nintendo has done a fantastic job of ensuring that the game stays updated with fresh content that constantly expands on all the items and tasks already in the game. While the previous update added an expanded variety of gardening features and a sly fox who tried to sell fake paintings, the Summer update is set to provide players with even more relaxing content to dive into. Literally.

Launching on 3 July, the Summer Update will add swimming and diving into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You’ll be able to leap into the waters surrounding your islands and go swimming with all your island friends while also diving below the surface to find new sea creatures that Blathers will no doubt happily add to the museum. The Summer Update will also add new recipes, crafting options, mermaid-themed furniture, and outfit Gulliver the forgetful seagull to actually look like the pirate he says he is.

This update is only the first planned for this Summer as Nintendo has confirmed that another sizable chunk of content is planned to arrive in the game in August, although what that particular update entails is still unknown. Now if they could just update the game to let me craft multiples of the same item at once, I’d actually have a reason to go back to New Horizons. He says, launching New Leaf on his 3DS because he’s a grumpy man who prefers Animal Crossing back in the days when it wasn’t all about tools breaking.

