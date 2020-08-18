Apex Legends Season 6 patch notes show the game becoming even better

There are very few games I actually properly read patch notes for. I used to do it for Overwatch before it became a boring shooter that catered more to the pro-scene than the casual player. The only game that actually has patch notes that excite me is Apex Legends, still my staple game even more than a year after release. It’s just such a good multiplayer shooter, one that has grown better and better with every season. Hell, last season even had a fairly engaging storyline, something most other Battle Royale games wouldn’t even dream of attempting. Guess that’s the advantage of having strong characters and the team that wrote Titanfall 2 behind the script, right?

With Season 6: Boosted about to kick off, let’s take a look at some of the more interesting nuggets of info in the latest patch notes because there are some juicy titbits.

Firstly, let’s talk about additions to the game. Rampart is the new Legend and she’s bringing a toolkit that sounds interesting and yet might encourage a “bunker” playstyle that I for one really detest to both play and fight against. Her abilities include:

Passive: Modded Loader

Rampart has increased magazine capacity and faster reloads when using LMGs and the Minigun. Modded Loader also increases the amount of shots before overheating occurs and improves cooling when using the L-STAR.

Tactical: Amped Cover

Rampart builds a crouch-cover wall, which deploys a full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots. A max of 5 amped walls can be deployed at a time.

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”

Rampart places a mounted machine gun that anyone can use, with high ammo capacity and a long reload time. A max of 3 miniguns can be deployed at a time.

We’ll have to wait and see how her kit fits into the meta of the game but Apex already has a problem with players just sitting in a spot and bunkering down. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a valid playstyle but a game that has so much emphasis on movement and verticality, bunkering is a tremendously boring way to play the game. One can only hope a Rampart-Caustic meta doesn’t become mainstay for the game.

What else has been added? Well, there’s the Volt SMG, returning from Titanfall 2 which acts as the game’s first energy-based SMG. A crafting system has also been added which allows players turn crafting materials, found as normal loot around the map, and fabricate weapons, mods and armour which is a decent way to stick it to RNGesus if you just can’t find anything decent.

Speaking about armour, a change that I have to imagine was made with a more competitive scene in mind has been implemented that sees all legends dropping into the arena equipped with a level 1 evo-shield. In fact, all shields (bar the special gold shield) are Evo-shields. This means whenever you find blue or purple body armour, that’s just a pre-leveled Evo-shield. As much as I like the idea of every starting off on a more equal foot with enemies, constantly expanding shields might lead to some drawn out fights that might just become annoying after a while. Fortunately, to help alleviate that problem, all armour has been dropped by 25 HP across the board.

The final massive change in this new update is the Recon Class which consists of Pathfinder, Crypto and Bloodhound. Only Pathfinder, despite the severity of the previous nerf, has remained especially viable with his ability to scan for the next ring location. To balance things out, all Recon legends can now use survey beacons, something which used to be only Pathfinder’s passive. Sucks for the happy robot man that he’s been hit with another huge nerf, but to make up for it Pathfinder’s ultimate ability now has a reduced cooldown whenever a beacon is scanned. Oh, and the cooldown drop stacks based on how many beacons he’s stuck his hand into, meaning you can (potentially) reduce his ultimate ability from 120s down to 60s. Who’s ready to fly on a zipline?

Those are the most significant changes that bear discussion. Smaller things like the R99 SMG being thrown into Supply Drops and the Devotion making a return to the standard loot pool are cool (and necessary changes to the game) and the inclusion of extended energy mags is greatly appreciated. Also, praise be that the Precision Choke hop up has been removed and just installed into the Triple Take by default. We did it, lads. We got rid of the worst mod in the game.

Some really interesting changes and really exciting additions across the board. I’m desperately excited to leap into Season 6 tonight and start grinding through that battle pass once again. It’s just such a good game, guys.

Last Updated: