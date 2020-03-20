Art imitates life as Fallout 76 players begin stockpiling and price gouging toilet paper

Stop buying toilet paper, please. I’m not speaking for the site here, this is just ol’ Brad having a sit-down and chat with you, dear reader. You’re probably a logical and highly intelligent person who knows very well that stockpiling and hoarding piles of toilet paper is utterly ridiculous but in the event that you aren’t one of those two things: Just calm down.

We’re not going to run out of toilet paper and if we do, you probably have a shower that can be used in a pinch. The only circumstance where I would allow you to start buying up as much bog roll as possible is in Fallout 76 because quite frankly, it’s pretty hilarious. Just as people around the world have flocked to shopping centres to scoop up as many bum wipes as possible, so to have Fallout 76 players and they’re charging an exorbitant rate for them.

First made public by user BloodfartAUS (What a name!), players all over Bethesda’s MMO-like survival game have begun collecting as many rolls as they possibly can. While some are insisting that the item’s price, which is usually very low, has now skyrocketed in value, others are more content to just appreciate their worth, sliding them into glass display cabinets for all their guests to drool over as they imagine what it would be like to own such wonderous sanitation technology. Still, what’s even more funny is some users selling their loo paper to visitors for roughly 25,000 caps. A low quality product for such a ridiculous price. I’m sure Bethesda is proud.

This is just another instance of the community in Fallout 76 proving that you can find the fun in a game that many agree is a total nightmare to play. Just last year a class war broke out between Fallout First subscribers, those that bought into the premium model of Fallout 76 to boost their storage and gain some ridiculously overhyped items, and those that chose not to support Bethesda’s greed. Keep being weird, Fallout 76. I’ll never play you but I love reading about your zany antics.

