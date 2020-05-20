Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a “new take” on story progression

I’m a fair amount of hours into Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Or YOLOdyssey as I like to call it due to my bastard tendency to stab all the Greeks and then cheese it), and I’m still having a blast thanks to the overhauled combat and stealth mechanics which makes for a more fluid experience. One thing I have learned early on though, is just how important maths are.

Or more specifically, how absolutely boned I am if an enemy outranks me by even two digits on the level-up tree. Whereas other games with RPG mechanics give you some leeway when your character numbers don’t match or exceed that of an enemy, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey has a strict adherence to numerical superiority that constantly pushes you to take on side-missions between main quests so that you can be ready for the adventure ahead of you.

On paper, it’s a good idea but one that has created a barrier for progression. I’m seeing a lot of this in Odyssey, with my efforts usually being inorganically halted as I’m pushed off the golden path and forced to do some grinding so that I can avoid being horribly murdered by a gang of pissed off Spartans in three blows. For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft is looking to avoid those types of obstacles, pinching another element from Destiny (I mean come on, that gear menu in Origins and Odyssey is MAX Destiny) by having players focus on their overall power instead.

“So we’ve reflected a lot since Origins on progression and what that means for players,” creative director Ashraf Ismail explained to Kotaku,

We have a new take on progression in this game. We have more the concept of power, power that is gained through, let’s say, the player gaining skills.

Ismail didn’t confirm if EXP boosters would be present, but if certain gear ties more into the idea of gaining power across your journey, I’d bet my entire Destiny 2 arsenal that Ubisoft has some cosmetics in mind that they can’t wait to sell you after launch. Beyond that, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also adding some diplomacy to the game, as players will be able to leverage their invasion of England by forming their own beachhead on the British shores and evolving it into a settlement that forges alliances with nearby towns and cities. “The idea is we want you to start in the settlement and to go out into the world,” Ismail explained.

In the settlement, you might receive some kind of information about what’s happening out in the world, whether it’s contacts, or people that you’ve known in the past, or new opportunities that have arrived.

All that and a bloody massive map to pillage your way through as you axe the locals a few questions.

Last Updated: