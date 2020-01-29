Atari doesn’t need video games, they’re all about snazzy hotels now

Opening up eight themed hotels across the United States, one has to wonder if Atari has just accepted that making games just isn’t for them any more.

We all the know Atari. If you’ve been in this world of flashing screens and exploding pixels long enough there’s no doubt in my mind that you’re familiar with their work, both the successes and pitfalls. Back in the ‘70s, Atari was pumping out consoles and games like it was nobody’s business, establishing themselves to be at the forefront of the growing video game industry.

We don’t need a full-blown history lesson here but things didn’t stay up in the clouds for Atari forever and following the catastrophic release of a certain extra-terrestrial’s game the company fell on hard times, taking most of the industry with it until Nintendo saved us all. I don’t think Atari ever came back from that and while the brand has stayed in business, they never came close to reaching the levels of success which helped cement themselves in the minds of tech enthusiasts and gamers everywhere. Maybe their latest venture will help with that though as Atari has announced a new string of themed…hotels?

Sure, why not? Let Atari make some hotels. I doubt they have anything better to do. The first themed hotel will be built in Phoenix, Arizona with a projected build time of two years. According to the official press release, the hotels will be, “a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination. Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality). Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.”

So expect all kinds of gross VR headsets and gaudy neon lights flickering on and off at all hours of the day.

Design and development of the hotels is being helmed by Shelly Murphy’s GSD Group (I don’t know) and Napoleon Smith III whose credentials are impressive because the mad lad was the guy responsible for the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films; you know, the bad ones! How does that translate over to hotel development? I have no idea, but I’m sure he’ll try his hardest. Murphy went ahead and described more about what the hotels will look like with rooms that will be set up with at least ten consoles and will be perfect for parents to host video game parties for their kids. Which sounds like a LAN. That’s just a LAN. You can do that in a lounge for free. It’s a LAN.

Hey, I know absolutely nothing about hotel development. Nor do I know much about Atari and their current business endeavours. All I’m saying is that a hotel that’s dripping with sweaty VR headset and kids screaming about the place as they fight over a goal in Rocket League really doesn’t sound like the kind of place many people would happily spend money on.

