Baldur’s Gate 3 arrives on Stadia and Steam Early access in September

This dude kind of looks like a young Big Lebowski.

Let’s just say that at this point I’m becoming skeptical regarding the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t get me wrong, I have every faith that Larian Studio will eventually put the game out, hopefully sooner rather than later, but my hopes have already been dashed one too many times now. Following last night’s Panel From Hell, we now have a little more insight into the game’s structure and design. Here’s just a spoiler for how the whole presentation went: The game continues to look amazing and I still cannot wait to finally get my hands on it.

The Panel From Hell, hosted by Hideo Kojima’s pal/Death Stranding’s Geoff Keighley, dug more into the game’s story as Larian Studio discussed the game’s opening act which takes place in Avernus as the player character starts off as a prisoner aboard a nautiloid ship and must mount an escape to flee the ship as it “jumps between planes of existence, and is caught up in the fury of the eternal, apocalyptic Blood War that rages across the hellscape”. See, even Dungeons and Dragons can be METAL. Of course, this will only be the first of three acts in the final release of the game. Which isn’t to say it’ll be starved of content, as Larian Studios has confirmed it to have roughly 25 hours of the stuff.

Oh, you want a more in-depth breakdown of what you can expect in terms of content? Larian Studios confirmed that Act 1 will include, “80 combat situations at early access launch, 45,980 lines of English dialogue, 596 characters, plus 146 spells and actions,” according to Eurogamer. Sure, you can toss hours around but having all those specific elements, well it’s especially encouraging because it shows that Larian Studio is confident in their product. Here’s hoping the release date for September remains constant this time.

