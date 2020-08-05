Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed, won’t be launched this August after all

How do you deal with a problem like Mind Flayers? Well, you could spec a character with an immense amount of wisdom to better clutch on mental saving throws. Or you could just do what I do and build a disgustingly strong Barbarian and just hope you luck out on the mental defense while you one-shot those squishy, squid-faced buggers. I’m an enthusiastic DnD player, albeit not a good one. The other thing you could do is stall for time while your partner comes up with a grand plan, which is the direction Larian Studios has taken as they announce that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access release has unfortunately been delayed.

The highly anticipated role-playing game was initially set for release this August, yet that’s not going to happen as Larian Studios announced yesterday that it will be delaying the game to…well, they never actually say when we can expect it to drop. Now, that’s a bit spooky and I’d be worried if Larian didn’t confirm that the game is still “just around the corner”. The new release date will be announced on 18 August when the team is holding a Panel from Hell livestream to show off more of Baldur’s Gate 3 and reveal more “big news”.

As much as it breaks my heart to see Baldur’s Gate 3 drift further away from my hands than it was when I first woke up this morning, I have faith that the work Larian is doing will no doubt amount to an even better game. Take your time, folks. It gives me more time to build potential characters in DnD Beyond.

