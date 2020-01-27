Batman: Arkham Knight gets sort of new batsuit DLC after five years

Five years is a hell of a long time to wait for an alternate video game skin, but hey we’re still getting regular emails from people wanting codes for the Savage Kantus Shaman skin in Gears of War 3 so maybe it’s not too unusual. In the case of Batman: Arkham Knight, you’d have to be either a die-hard supporter of the game or a special kind of doofus who scoured American shelves of Mountain Dew for a chance at unlocking a particularly niche batsuit. Or possibly both:

Guilty as charged. Anyway, for the fans who still play the utterly superb swansong to all things Batman via Rocksteady, good news! While the studio’s next project may be anything from a Superman game to a full-on Suicide Squad experience according to whichever direction the rumour winds flow in on any given day, some new content from the studio has finally come out: A Batman Earth-2 skin for the caped crusader.

It’s a nice-looking skin Brett. And one that happens to have a hell of a story attached to it! Based on the Batman from an alternate Earth whose sole claim to fame is being the father of Helena Wayne and then dying during the Apokolips War, the alternate costume was first given out at a 2015 PlayStation E3 event. I definitely remember that E3, because it was the one where I was slowly falling asleep during the waffling on the stage of the PlayStation press conference and then I snapped back to life when a trailer for Arkham Knight was shown off. I’m awake, I’m awake!

A year later, anyone brave enough to drink the toxic clown bodily fluid known as Mountain Dew could also get the skin for the game, provided that they survived the trip to the hospital to get their stomach pumped afteward. From there, the skin would resurface once again in the PS4 version of the Batman: Arkham Collection, and will finally roll out to everyone else on January 28 according to Rocksteady:

Batman: Arkham Collection will include the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin, exclusively on PS4. This marks the first time the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin has been available to players in Europe. It'll be made available to all owners of Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4 worldwide January 2020! — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) July 8, 2019

As promised last year, the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin will be made available worldwide to players who own Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4. The Skin will be available for download on the PlayStation Store from the 28th of January. pic.twitter.com/zclEMkS7av — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) January 24, 2020

Unless you’re on Xbox then, in which case there’s nothing but disappointment lying in wait for you. Think of it as a repeat of your emotions after watching The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. And thus the saga of an alternate Batman skin that people will use for a few minutes before they switch gears back to Fortnite, ends! Now if Warner Bros. Montreal can hurry up and finally reveal that Court of Owls game they’ve been teasing for too damn long, I’d be a very happy bat-nerd.

