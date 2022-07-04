Best JRPGs To Fall In Love With Role-Play Gaming

The first Japanese RPG was released in 1982, which is 40 years ago. It was named Underground Exploration and was developed by Koei Co. The Korean game developers took off right after, raising the RPG market to glory.

During the 80s and the early 90s, Japanese and Korean RPGs had tremendous success. Although slightly different in style from each other, these two are highly similar, and in the western market, they were often treated equally – as East RPGs.

Img Source – NME

Some of the most popular JRPGs are still played by their fans. In this article, we’re sharing a couple of games that are still worth playing and will leave you breathless with their storyline and gaming experience. Keep reading to see what they are.

1. Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy was released in 1987 – the golden RPG time (see original on YouTube). Originally designed for Nintendo and now available for PC, it is a game that was loved by everyone and is on top of the JRPG list of most sold copies, right after Pokèmon. Since 2021, the manufacturer has sold an amazing 164 million copies of the game (source).

The latest release happened this year when they created Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The player controls Jack, who tries to defeat the enemies with his friends Ash, Jed, Sophia, and Neon, just like in the previous versions but with an entirely new setting and gaming experience.

2. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

What reminds you of modern Japanese fights more than the Yakuza? Released in 2020, the latest version of the Yakuza series is the best so far. The setting this time happens in Yokohama, and the battles are way different than they used to be in Yakuza.

As you walk through the city’s districts, you encounter all sorts of challenges and fight different people. As you go, you collect experience and money, only to become stronger as the game progresses and manage to take over the business.

3. Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 was initially released in 2008 and is still popular today, while the Golden sequel was out in 2012. It gained instant popularity as one of the best JRPGs at the time, enjoying the same one even today.

Unlike the previous games in which fighting is the main objective, here, the main objective is to lead a happy life. You control the main character to make the right decisions when talking to people, doing home chores, and everything else. There’s everything from fishing to doing school club activities.

4. Monster Hunter Rise

The first Monster Hunter was resealed in 2004 for PlayStation, but now the game developed by Capcom is available for Nintendo and PC. The map is the same as the previous versions of Monster Hunter, but the experience is improved, and new monsters are added.

Additionally, several new tools and weapons become available for the main character, who fights new and old monsters to reach his final destination. The game is available in multiplayer mode as well as single-player.

5. Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler is a unique game on our list because it uses the popular 2D HD graphics. It is available for PC and Nintendo, and although it was released in 2018, it still looks vintage with its pixel graphics look.

The gameplay features eight adventures that the main characters from various parts of the world need to go through. They all have different personalities and abilities, helping them overcome challenges and obstacles. The player will need to have excellent skills for each character but also use tactics to be successful.

Conclusion

These five games are probably the best JRPGs in the world right now, according to GG.deals. As you may have seen, some of them are a bit older but still popular, while others are brand new. If you’re a fan of JRPGs, you will enjoy each and everyone one of them if you give them a chance.

It may not be easy to find all of them on the websites and stores where you usually buy your games, but with just a little effort, you’ll surely get them and enjoy playing. Choose between battles and peaceful adventures and spend some time on the PC.

Last Updated: