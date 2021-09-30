Most serious gamers prefer mechanical keyboards for their responsiveness and durability. Not only do the different switch options mean you get a choice in feel, but you can choose between other features that add to your gaming experience, such as programmable macro keys. With hundreds of models available, there’s a mechanical keyboard for every gamer. But, maybe you are looking for a pink mechanical keyboard or a specialized pink gaming keyboard to complete your setup?

We know how everything else in your gaming setup already has its own color scheme, so why not add a touch of pink to your keyboard? Not only will it make your additional gaming gear stand out, but it’s also a great visible way to express your personality, and there’s nothing like standing out against the crowd.

There are many different types of pink mechanical keyboards to choose from. Some have simple white keys with pink accents, while others are whole-hearted plaid in the color of roses. They all meet the same high standard of quality and durability necessary for top-tier gaming.

Pink keyboards add a touch of stylish flair to your gaming setup. The gaming world is full of black and grey accessories, so a pink keyboard allows you to really make a statement!

Here are some of the best pink mechanical keyboards we have found:

Best Pink Mechanical Keyboard

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pink Gaming Keyboard

On the lookout for the perfect pink gaming keyboard? Look no further than this limited-edition masterpiece.

This keyboard comes with numerous creative features. It’s not wireless, however, it still provides great compatibility with a lot of products as long as they are Asus Aura Sync compatible (more info). Manufactured in Germany, the keyboard offers maximum responsiveness and precision that gamers are looking for.

We like that this gaming keyboard offers an abundance of media control, giving you many ways to customize your hardware. Further, its memory stores frequently used macros and command combos, so you can save time by not having to create them each time you game.

Blending the ROG brand with the lovely aesthetics of Asus, ASUS has successfully brought out its personal gaming keyboard. The ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pink Gaming Keyboard aims at providing gamers with the ultimate gaming experience by allowing them to make use of its multiple lighting effects.

These light effects are collectively known as the Aura RGB feature, which is also used in various other ASUS devices in the market today. This equipment allows you to fully customize your own gaming keyboard in accordance with your preferences.

The ROG Strix Flare Pnk gaming keyboard helps bring out the good in gaming. With Aura Sync RGB, you can pick between more than 100 astonishing colors to create the perfect gaming setup. The Aura Sync preserves the idyllic ambience of playing games on a desktop or laptop, while giving you the opportunity to personalize your setup to the finest detail.

The ASUS ROG Strix Flare keyboard is a full-size mechanical keyboard capable of 100% anti-ghosting and full key rollover. It measures approximately 18.4 x 6.5 x 1.2 inches, and is just a tad larger than most standard sized keyboards on the market.

One concern raised in the negative reviews focuses on the fact that this keyboard is not wireless, and its weight (4.5 pounds) also increases its bulkiness when taken travelling.

What’s not to love about this mechanical gaming keyboard? ASUS delivered a high-quality product with amazing features. Everything works like a charm. The ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pink Gaming Keyboard is an excellent choice for keyboard gamers who want to play their best with an aesthetically pleasing design…

Best Pink Gaming Keyboard

MageeGee Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The MageGee Gaming Keyboard in pink was designed to be comfortable to use, while being stylish at the same time. Easy to use, it is suitable for everyday activities, whether you are using your computer at home or at work. It also looks stylish during the night, illuminating the keycaps letters really well.

Designed with simplicity in mind, this keyboard was designed to make it simple to use wherever you go. Whether you’re in gaming with friends or in your home office, the MageGee Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo was made for users who want a simple, friendly, and customizable keyboard that won’t leave you with any hand cramp after longs of gaming.

With its adjustable stands, this keyboard is perfect for those who don’t like to type on standard keyboards. Furthermore, this keyboard’s 104 keys and its number pad’s feature-capability make it a perfect fit for gamers and others who need a mouse and keyboard for work and play.

The keyboard is available in three different colors: pink and the usual black and white. While some people prefer the sleekness of the white or black version, pink stands out as more eye-catching.

Programming modes are easy with the click of a button. The mouse requires no additional software, enabling you to customize settings with ease. You can select from four DPI levels ranging from 800 to 3200 DPI.

To provide a more pleasant user experience, this keyboard and mouse set has a good combination of versatile features and high-quality construction. This keyboard and mouse combo uses a USB 2.0 cable that is waterproof to provide a stable transmission of data. They also use ABS plastic to prevent wear and tear off your desk while you play your favorite games!

By combining the gaming keyboard and mouse, this package deals with all the problems involving keystroke accuracy, efficiency, and speed. Its controls are configurable depending on what kind of game you want to play.

Best Pink Light Up Keyboard

MOTOSPEED CK82

The Motospeed CK82 pink gaming keyboard has quickly become one of the most popular pink mechanical keyboards among gamers and office workers alike. Its low-price tag makes it possible for you to have your own pink keyboard without having to spend too much money, and with that amazing price comes equally amazing features.

The CK82 features double-shot injection technology and molded plus suspended key caps. It comes in two colors, Pink and Black. Each key can be easily identified because of its vivid color and back light. It has 14 kinds of stunning LED back-lit modes, making it alluring to use both during the day and night.

No matter what you throw at the CK82, it won’t scratch. The high-quality switches are made to endure everything you can dish out. It also features transparent back light and letters.

The MOTOSPEED CK82 pink mechanical keyboard is designed for gamers and typers, as it combines working comfort with gaming advantages. With multimedia keys for fast gameplay and precise typing, you can use it for fast typing, as well as for pro gaming.

This keyboard’s mechanical keys provide a sweet, satisfying click, while the electrostatic and magnetic protection means your keyboard will never lose its luster.

It’s a great pink mechanical keyboard for gamers with its high-quality wires, electrostatic and magnetic protection. It offers medium resistance with a quiet clicking sound that brings out the best gaming performance.

We included this keyboard on our list because we think it’s perfect for both beginners and experts alike. It has a very asymmetrical design for those who want to keep things fun and creative with their keyboard, and all of its essential and cool features.

Overall, if you are looking for something that can be used in your office or for gaming, this is an amazing product to go with. The only downside is the price if you are looking for something best suited for just personal use rather than gaming.

Pink Razer Keyboard

Razer BlackWidow V3

If you’re looking for a full-size pink mechanical keyboard with an aluminum top plate, the Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard is an excellent option. It has many of the same features as the ROG Strix Flare keyboard, but with different Cherry MX switches.

With an estimated lifespan of 80 million keystrokes, the Razer BlackWidow V3’s tactile and clicky green or yellow mechanical switches are designed to withstand heavy usage.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 is a full-size gaming keyboard optimized for gaming. While it doesn’t have as many media keys as the Asus ROG Strix Flare, it does have a scroll wheel on its top right corner to make up for it. Never worry about shiny keycaps again with the Razer BlackWidow V3. Rest assured that its double-shot ABS construction will never lose its original color.

BlackWidow V3 allows the user to extend the functionality of the keyboard with Razer’s software. Users can modify, create, and share custom profiles. They can also switch between different lighting effects, sync it with Chroma using the Chroma software, and transform single keys into individual buttons. It lets you program each key to have a secondary function, so you can perform more commands.

The Black Widow V3 is not just any gaming keyboard. This sleek and stunning keyboard comes with a price tag that fits just about anyone’s budget. It may lack some of the same features thrown into other keyboards, but it makes up for that with its futuristic design and full-size functionality. You’ll have no trouble getting your fingers on this keyboard. It is designed to give you all the tools you need, with dedicated media keys, full-size design, and a set of double-shot keycaps that will never fade.

How to Choose a Pink Gaming Keyboard?

Making the decision to purchase a keyboard is always an easy one, especially when it comes to taking delivery of your new keyboard. The fun begins when you need to choose one that’s right for you. It’s not as simple as it sounds, though. If you are to find the perfect match for your needs, there are several factors to consider.

Choosing Between a Membrane or a Pink Mechanical Keyboard

The first consideration is whether you prefer a membrane keyboard or a mechanical keyboard. Membrane keyboards do not use separate switches for each key, and they are generally flatter than mechanical keyboards which have shorter travel distances and more tactile response. Mechanical gaming keyboards usually offer better durability, customization, and ergonomics than membrane keyboards because of their weighted keys and the tactile feedback that keys provide after pressing them down.

When choosing between membrane vs mechanical keyboards, what you really need to know is how often you’re going to be typing on your new gaming keyboard. If you’re mostly playing games, then it’s time to buy one with mechanical switches on its key switches list. With that said, some gamers will go for a membrane gaming keyboard because there are some membrane keyboards that have a software that you can use to change the color of the keyboard.

Usage of the keyboard

Your next consideration is what you intend to do with your keyboard and how you will be using it. Gamers, for example, need keyboards that will withstand the demands of long sessions in front of a screen with lots of button-bashing and frantic action. Casual users, on the other hand, buy keyboards to write articles or work on office documents such as spreadsheets and presentations.

For gamers, look for mechanical switches (not membrane) that are designed specifically for longevity and durability. Make sure they also have anti-ghosting features which allow them to register multiple commands at once even when several keys are pressed simultaneously. For casual users, look for ergonomic designs that offer more comfort while typing, including curved keycaps and palm rests. These models often come with a wrist rest to further enhance comfort and reduce fatigue.

Size of Keyboard

The next consideration is the size of your keyboard. People who type or game for long periods need keyboards with full-sized keys that offer greater comfort and ease of typing. These models often feature ergonomic designs that not only provide wrist support but also make it easier to rest your fingers on the right keys when you’re done typing.

Smaller keys are usually found in laptops, portable keyboards or compact models better suited to occasional users who usually work in small spaces like coffee shops. Smaller keyboards are generally more affordable than full sized ones, making them ideal picks for casual typists. Some even come with mobile phone stands which allow you to use their phones conveniently without having to set them aside when working on documents or saving game progress.

