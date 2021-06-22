Blue Box Games to hold Q&A session amidst Silent Hill rumours

The last week has seen the internet embroiled in a small conspiracy theory. I mean, another small conspiracy theory. Silent Hill fans desperate for another game have begun to run with the theory that Blue Box Games Studios, a small studio currently working on a project called Abandoned, is secretly developing a Silent Hill game. Beyond that, many believe the whole ruse was put on by Hideo Kojima, similarly to how the director used a dummy studio to announce Metal Gear Solid V. The rumours ran thick and fast to the point where Blue Box Games Studios is holding a Q&A session to put to rest all the claims that it may in fact be working on Silent Hill.

“We wanted to answer the rumours one last time. We are a small indie studio with actual real people. Working on a passionate game. We want to do a Livestream with a Q & A in were you can ask all your questions to clarify every confusion & rumours. We just want to set expectations,” reads a tweet published the studio. Beyond that, director of Abandoned Hasan Kahraman published a short video explaining that he is a real person and not associated with Hideo Kojima, a major theory which has run across the internet. This is all despite confirmation from Blue Box Games Studios itself that it wasn’t developing a Silent Hill game: “We wanted to set things straight. We have no relations with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. We do not have any relations with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to tease the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this,” reads one of the studio’s tweets.

Sorry about that one, Silent Hill fans. Looks like you’ll just have to be satisfied with Konami’s announcement for a… skateboard deck? Yeah look, if Konami is going to do that it makes complete sense that fans would look for something Silent Hill related elsewhere. Keep the dream alive folks! Oh, and stop harassing Blue Box Studios. Not their fault the internet doesn’t understand how rumours work.

