Borderlands 3 to get another season pass in November

I’m probably wrong about this because I’m sure there’s a few groups who are dedicated to playing Borderlands 3 every day, but if I’m honest with you, that game seems like a flash in a pan. Years in development, a metric ton of hype and the final product feels largely forgotten by most people. I guess as long as there’s a dedicated fanbase that’s still enjoying every second of it then that’s all Gearbox needs and thus, the announcement that a second season pass is coming to the game this November has probably tickled those players in all the right ways.

Season Pass 2 brings with it two new expansions to the game that build on the Borderlands 3’s systems rather than introducing new characters and storylines. The first of these additions is called The Designer’s Cut and will include an extra skill tree for every character, a new game mode called Arms Race, and a handful of other fun stuff that we’ll learn about more on 20 October which is when Gearbox plans on hosting its usual Twitch stream deep dive. The other part of Season Pass 2 is called The Director’s Cut, which is only coming out early next year. No idea what that will include but I’m hoping Darkseid finally makes an appearance, bro!

Gearbox has set out a fairly efficient roll out for information regarding The Designer’s Cut as players can get their first glimpse of Amara and FL4K’s new skills on 20 October, followed by Moze and Zane on 22 October and then a proper reveal of what Arms Race actually is on 29 October, and then a live demo of the game on 30 October. All of this will be hosted on Gearbox’s official Borderlands Twitch channel so if you’re really that much of a diehard fan, clear your schedule for early next week.

Last Updated: