Roll for initiative sucka! Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is real, coming 2022

It’s official! The next Borderlands game isn’t Borderlands, but is instead a spin-off that goes full fantasy as Tiny Tina leads a gang of adventurers into battle against the evil Dragon Lord. In addition to Ashly Burch who returns to voice the maniacal explosives expert, Wonderlands also features the voices of Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett for this latest round of Bunkers and Badasses.

“In this epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord,” the game’s description reads.

Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.

Gearbox and publisher 2K Games call this a full standalone game, which will have the usual four-player co-op and endgame content to grind through. As for the heavyweight voice-acting cast, Samberg is voicing Valentine, Sykes is playing the robot Frette, and Arnett is naturally lending his gravelly vocal chords to the bad guy role of Dragon Lord. Other characters teased were the lute-playing Bardbarian and the Fairy Punchfather, and I’m already sold on this.

“Between the development talent at Gearbox and the undeniable star power of the cast, we couldn’t be more excited about this game,” 2K president David Ismailer said. “We’re always searching for compelling ideas and ways to build upon the strength of our existing IP, so we’re thrilled to help bring a passionate team of creatives together with a world and character that will surely resonate not only with our longtime fans but with new audiences as well.”

There’s no solid release date yet on Wonderlands, but it’ll be out next year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Presumably in time for that upcoming movie that is currently in production.

