Borderlands 3’s final story DLC is a Fantastic Flustercluck

Next month marks a full year since Borderlands 3 was released, a rollicking explosion of guns, hot pink colour schemes and the worst character in the entire franchise. Seriously, nobody likes you Ava, please trip into the gaping maw of Terramorphous the Invincible and let us never hear from you again. Whining aside, Borderlands 3 has been an absolute blast thanks primarily to a campaign of carnage that was carried out through some impressive story expansions.

Gearbox promised four of them in total, and with three down, that final chapter arrives on September 10. Here’s the trailer, for the fantastically named Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck:

If you’re getting some Claptastic Voyage flashbacks here, I don’t blame you! In Fantastic Flustercluck, players will dive deep into the psyche of the infamous bandit Krieg (who was a DLC character in Borderlands 2), exploring his twisted mind in an effort to understand why Pandora’s resident maniacs are nuttier than a pile of elephant crap. I also spotted Maya in that trailer, who deserved better dammit, although she’s likely a by-product of Krieg’s various psychoses.

Patricia Tannis has a theory regarding the savagery of Psychos, as she believes that they all go cuckoo eventually due to their knowledge of the mythical Vaulthalla. I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that there will be a lot of guns hidden within that zone. Fantastic Flustercluck will also raise the vault hunter level cap up to 65, and introduce new loot that you can use inside of and outside of Krieg’s brain. Does it make no sense? No, but here’s an answer why for you: If your parachute malfunctions why you’re skydiving, you have the rest of your life to fix it. SCIENCE!

Borderlands 3’s story expansions have all been a barrel of bloody fun so far, so here’s a few links on Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, Lovecraftian romance horror Guns, Love, and Tentacles, and the western Bounty of Blood. I know I haven’t done a review for Bounty of Blood yet, but trust me: It’s the best of the lot so far. Considering how each chapter has had escalating gains in quality over the course of the year, I’m naturally amped to hop onto Krieg’s squishy meat bicycle next month.

