Borderlands 3’s solo version of the Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite event goes live on January 16

If you’re looking for a proper challenge in Borderlands 3, there’s no shortage of activities which you can dip into at any given time. Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode is perfect for anyone who reckons that using a rewind feature in the Nintendo Switch SNES catalogue rules you out from having ever completed a game as Odin intended, while the Mayhem modifiers turn every bandit on Pandora into an action hero who can absorb more bullets than James Caan at a toll booth and still laugh it off.

For anyone feeling especially masochistic, there’s one more option: Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite. Essentially Borderlands 3’s idea of a raid, the free update from last year is challenging stuff. Provided that you have a full squad and the right loadout, you should be able to prevail against what seems like an endless number of cannon fodder troops as they throw themselves at you in a surprisingly effective tactic of disposable henchmen vs limited ammunition.

The mode is pretty much close to impossible to complete if you solo it (well, save for a few players who are probably ready to jump down my throat with proof), which is kind of a pity. There’s some good content there, and it’s kind of frustrating that there isn’t a way to enjoy it on your lonesome. Which describes my Friday nights perfectly.

You’ll be able to finally tackle a more forgiving version of Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite this week, as developer Gearbox has detailed how the delayed portion of the event is now finally ready for a download. “Thank you everyone for your patience as we work on the scaled Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event,” Gearbox wrote in a blog update.

We were unable to bring it to you during New Years, but we are looking to start the event next week! From January 16 to January 30, you’ll be able to look forward to a slightly easier Takedown as you aim to grab as much of that loot as you can! If you’ve wanted to experience Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite but were having a hard time making progress or finding a party, this is the perfect opportunity to jump in and wreak havoc on Maliwan’s most elite soldiers and robots.

You’ll only have until January 30 to experience the deadly zone and forget that for every soldier you kill, you’re creating orphans and widows you absolute monsters. Nobody ever thinks about the family of a henchman.

As for what kind of loadout will work best, might I recommend farming the Handsome Jackpot DLC for the Dastardly Lucky 7 pistol and rolling for maximum luck? It’s quite super stuff actually.

Last Updated: