Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Here’s a deeper look at the multiplayer

Another year, another Call of Duty! Activision’s annual license to print money is back once again, this time rocking the terribly designed name of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While the core campaign looks to be your regular shoot ‘em up but with more Robert Redford and American president Robert Reagan asking you to commit all the war crimes, it’s the multiplayer that’ll keep interest in the game alive. At least until the next Call of Duty comes along.

So what’s the multiplayer looking like? I’d say a 1980s highlight reel of Cold War locations. Here’s the reveal trailer for the multiplayer:

Yes, specialists are gone! I’m as happy as you are about this massive highlight.

Here’s a rundown of some of the maps, which Treyarch says will be made up of historical settings that you’ll probably ignore while hoping that XxX_Starkiller95_XxX doesn’t headshot you:

Armada

Based on Operation Azorian, U.S. and Soviet forces arrive in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean in search of a prototype nuclear submarine. The scale of the Cold War could be tipped in favor of whoever salvages it, whether it be the Soviets reclaiming it or the U.S. intercepting it. Zipline from ship to ship or command gunboats to turn the tide of the fight.

Crossroads

At a pivotal route to Afghanistan deep in Uzbekistan, NATO forces are mobilized to ambush a large Soviet military convoy comprised of mobile ICBM launchers. With the backdrop of a frozen Soviet Wilderness, an MI6 Squadron are ready to combat any Spetsnaz forces in order to secure the top-secret intel held on the convoy, as well as any necessary supplies for future operations. Use tanks to blow up enemy positions or snowmobiles to zip behind the enemy and break their lines.

Miami

Through hired DGI forces, Perseus ambushed and assaulted a prison transport in Miami’s famed South Beach in order to free a trusted ally. Amid the cover of night amongst vibrant art-deco architecture and neon lights, CIA special forces have been dispatched to eliminate remaining DGI forces and identify clues to Perseus’ whereabouts.

Moscow

In the heart of the U.S.S.R, a Spetsnaz squad was sent to a compromised CIA safe house in order to secure the area, capture any remaining CIA operatives, and acquire further intel on NATO’s future plans. Initial reports indicate that the area has gone hot and fighting has spilled out into the streets, prompting a second CIA-JSOC team to arrive at the scene as reinforcements.

Satellite

Deep in the deserts of Angola, Central Africa, a top-secret, American-made reconnaissance satellite known as the KH-9 has been grounded, potentially by Perseus. Hired DGI forces are searching for the sensitive intel it holds, while NATO’s MI6 Squadron have been dispatched to secure the site and eliminate DGI stragglers.

Here’s the full list of game modes, that includes a few old favourites and some new match types. Combined Arms is one of the more interesting modes of the new lot, as it’s a chunky 12v12 game that adds vehicles to the mix. VIP Escort is a 6v6 mode where you have to get a very important person out of harm’s way, with downed players still able to stay in the game if a teammate can revive them in time. Fireteam is the meatiest of the new modes, as 10 teams of four players take each other on in a match type called Dirty Bomb.

Control

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Search and Destroy

Team Deathmatch

Combined Arms

Fireteam

VIP Escort

Scorestreaks have once again been overhauled, with the biggest change being that players can keep their earned score even after death. You’ll still need to put in some effort to earn the higher-end rewards, with multiple kills unlocking scorestreak bonuses for players. Cooldowns will prevent these abilities from being spammed, and movement perks have also been redesigned to introduce a more realistic sense of action:

Sprint Take Off – Operators automatically receive a burst of speed when starting a sprint, then settle down to normal sprint speed.

– Operators automatically receive a burst of speed when starting a sprint, then settle down to normal sprint speed. Sliding – Slides start and end in a crouched position for a more believable movement pattern.

– Slides start and end in a crouched position for a more believable movement pattern. Footstep Control – Faster movement makes more noise, while slower movement doesn’t make as much sound. Players can further reduce the sound of their footsteps with the return of the classic Ninja Perk.

– Faster movement makes more noise, while slower movement doesn’t make as much sound. Players can further reduce the sound of their footsteps with the return of the classic Ninja Perk. Jumping – Expect more natural height in jumps, which briefly slows an operator down as they land.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be out on November 13 for pretty much every platform that you’d usually expect to see it on. You can also hop into a beta on PS4, on October 8. PC and Xbox players will have to wait until October 15 to get their pew pew on.

