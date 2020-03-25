Call of Duty is adding new weapons for Warzone, a new Modern Warfare map and an operator by the name of Talon

It’s just a few weeks old, but Call of Duty: Warzone already has millions…

AND MILLIONS!

…of players currently digging into its battle royale sandbox. There’s a lot on offer in the game, a hefty amount of content to dig through and tricks to learn as you explore the map and try to not have ventilation installed in your skull from an errant sniper round. Activision’s just getting started on what Warzone has to offer, as the publisher announced new content for the spin-off and last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Those updates should be live right about soonish, with Modern Warfare gaining a new 6v6 map by the name of Khandor Hideout (pronounced Can door hey dio oot) that has been described as being “medium-sized” and having “long sight lines and interior spaces”. The big (BIG!) new addition to Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is a new operator by the name of Talon, whose finishing move can be augmented by his bestest doggo Indiana.

Experience a new battleground with Khandor Hideout. This medium-sized map in Urzikistan supports 6v6 play and has long sight lines and interior spaces to complement diverse combat ranges. The large centrally located warehouse is a hub of activity and haven for CQB players. Hunt down your enemies and be wary of marksmen firing down lanes in Khandor Hideout. This new map is available this week, so ready up to jump in and play.

As for Warzone? Talon will also be playable in the Verdansk arena, provided that you don’t mind chipping some coin towards the Activision coffers for the operator in a bundle that also includes two Legendary weapon blueprints and two tier skips. The first batch of straight from the oven content will also include a quartet of new weapons to get your grubby hands on. Here’s the list, which reads like random maths:

725

MK2 Carbine

.50 GS

EBR-14

That’s a lot of numbers. I’ve currently got Warzone downloading on my PS4, which should be done just in time for the COVID-27 outbreak of 2029 thanks to Sony throttling download speeds in European regions.

