Call of Duty Warzone adds Leatherface, zombies, and more in the Haunting of Verdansk event

Skeletons are littering the yards of home. Blood is flowing down streets and into sewers filled with homicidal clowns. Machetes have been purchased in a surprisingly large quantity and teenagers are hornier than usual. It must be Halloween! Or a Tuesday in my hometown. While this year’s excuse to dress up in horrible costumes and consume dangerous amounts of candy is going to be a bit different due to…all of this, video games are having a ball with annual descents into the spooky side of life.

Destiny 2 has the Festival of the Lost, Warframe has Nights of Naberus, and now Call of Duty Warzone is back with another edition in the Haunting of Verdansk event. As usual, you can expect to find new costumes, game modes, and spooky scary skeletons now that I’ve inserted this earworm into your brain meats:

Now for the fun stuff! Haunting of Verdansk will have a few guest stars this year, as characters from both SAW and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be featured through Leatherface and Billy the Puppet skins. Throw in John Rambo and we’ve got a crossover that I’d be dying to see. “Some say that a ventriloquist doll frequently appears on television sets tuned to defunct channels, and the poltergeist of a chainsaw-wielding killer can be seen and heard across the Krovnik Farmland,” a blog post from the Call of Duty website reads while disappointingly not introducing the Stig.

Others claim that the defunct tracks near the Train Station are still in use by a ghost train, a vessel filled with souls of those who lost their lives fighting in the Gulag…

A few other skins such as the Ghost and Dr. Karlov cosmetics will also get spooky updates. One other big change will be the removal of the Gulag that gives players a second chance to return to the Warzone map if they’ve been eliminated, provided that they can survive a quick round inside the dingy jail. Instead of going through that ordeal, death means that you’ll be resurrected as a zombie.

You can’t use weapons when you’re one of the running dead, but you do get neat thermal vision and a massive boost to your speed, jumping ability and you can hit harder than ever before. On top of that, collecting two syringes will allow you to be revived as a proper human once again. Haunting of Verdansk runs until 3 November, and will add new content in its second week of haunted anarchy.

