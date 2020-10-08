Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 and Sylvester Stallone is voicing him

If ever there was a character who was a perfect fit for Mortal Kombat, it was John Rambo. A former soldier haunted by the horror he had seen and inflicted during wartime, Rambo is a walking fatality machine trained by the best to survive the very worst. And finally, he’s about to draw first blood in Mortal Kombat 11:

In case you were wondering, yes that is none other than Sylvester Stallone himself, voicing the character that he made famous.

Other less important characters popping up in Kombat Pack 2 include Rain, who hasn’t been playable since Mortal Kombat 9, and the fan-requested Mileena. Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Switch, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Ultimate version also coming soon.

Which features kross-play, if you were interested in taking your game online.

