Home Gaming Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 and Sylvester Stallone is voicing him

Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 and Sylvester Stallone is voicing him

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on October 8, 2020
1 min read
3
EjzuzyXWAAcTQ1z

If ever there was a character who was a perfect fit for Mortal Kombat, it was John Rambo. A former soldier haunted by the horror he had seen and inflicted during wartime, Rambo is a walking fatality machine trained by the best to survive the very worst. And finally, he’s about to draw first blood in Mortal Kombat 11:

In case you were wondering, yes that is none other than Sylvester Stallone himself, voicing the character that he made famous.

Other less important characters popping up in Kombat Pack 2 include Rain, who hasn’t been playable since Mortal Kombat 9, and the fan-requested Mileena. Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Switch, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Ultimate version also coming soon.

Which features kross-play, if you were interested in taking your game online.

Last Updated: October 8, 2020

Check Also

PS5: 8 details you may have missed from the console teardown

Here's how liquid metal, massive heatsinks, and dust-catchers are making the PS5 stand out…