Call of Duty: Warzone has banned over 500,000 cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games in the world and that obviously means it has a cheating problem. While maybe not as severe as something like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (that might have become better, should look into that), it’s still a problem that developer Raven Software has addressed with the keenest of eyes. Over the weekend, Raven deleted 30,000 accounts that were confirmed to be hacking Warzone. It’s not an insignificant number but it pales in comparison to the now total number of cheaters banned from game: 500,000.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday… bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

The developer tweeted out that it has deleted half a million accounts on Warzone with its latest round of bans. One would love to know the statistics like the most common hack being run, the location that most hackers call home, or even what platform was the most prone to cheaters. Look, we all know it’s PC but still, it’d be interesting to see the actual hard numbers. It’s nice to know that Raven is constantly keeping an eye on fair play in Warzone. Everyone knows how terrible it feels to have a really good game only to be defeated by some player with an aimbot in the last ring.

If you want some sweet and satisfying to chew on today, head on over to the tweet Raven made about the banned accounts and scroll down to the comments. Normally I’d never advise anyone to do this but you’ll be greeted by dozens of people complaining that their ban was unfair or that their account was stolen alongside many other excuses. Sure, some of those are probably honest but this is Twitter, most are likely just annoyed they got caught. Ah, nothing like the taste of someone else’s hubris in the morning.

