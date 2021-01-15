Capcom announces Resident Evil showcase for next week

Okay everyone, settle down. This is going to be a quick update on Resident Evil. Nothing more, nothing less. I just wanted to bring to everyone’s attention that Capcom has announced an official Resident Evil showcase next week and if that’s not cause for excitement then I don’t know what is. Ever since last year’s announcement of Resident Evil: Village (or VIIIage, to denote that this is the eighth entry in the franchise), fans have been clamouring for more information on the iconic survival horror franchise and it seems that they’ll be getting their wish very soon.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

The tweet posted by Capcom confirms that the showcase will serve as a deep dive into Resident Evil: Village and will include first-ever gameplay, a brand new trailer, and “lots more Resident Evil news”. An Interesting phrase there, Capcom. Almost like you’re announcing some kind of unknown Resident Evil game too…

Resident Evil: Village will serve as a direct sequel to Resident Evil: VII and will see players take on the role of Ethan Winters, that poor chap that got cornered in a house with infected hillbillies. The eighth game (which is also definitely not the literal eighth game with all the spin-offs that have come before it) in the franchise seems to be leaning into the weirdness, moving away from just zombies and introducing other supernatural elements such as werewolves, witches, vampires, and even ghosts. Which is fine by me, Resident Evil is already dumb, it might as well double down and go for gold.

