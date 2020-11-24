Capcom’s new Retro Station home arcade unit looks just like Mega Man’s head

One of the things that I’ve always wanted is my own arcade cabinet. I’m pretty sure I could build one if given time to do so, but my biggest hurdle is where I’d put the dang thing. Believe it or not, I don’t want to fall sleep every knight by squeezing into a tight space where I risk landing illegal knee-strikes to my face just so that I can have some sweet retro goodness.

Capcom’s Retro Station might be the best alternative then to a full arcade stand, even if it only plays ten games from two franchises. While the publisher hasn’t officially confirmed it, Amazon Japan let the hadouken out of the bag by revealing the arcade-inspired unit, and it is simply adorable. Just look at this:

If you like Mega Man and Street Fighter, then good news! The Capcom Retro Station plays those games and only those games. At least until someone decides to import one and mod it to play Doom. On the fisticuffs side you’ll get Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

On the pew pew side of the equation, there’s Mega Man: The Power Battle, Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters, Mega Man X, Mega Man Soccer, and the Japanese console version of Mega Man & Bass. According to SiliconEra, the unit will retail for $210 in Japan, which will probably work out to a lot more if it ever makes its way to the western side of the world.

As yet another platform to play Street Fighter on, it looks superb and yes I want one, but I also think that having resources to maintain a healthy diet and standard of living is highly underrated. I mean I spent the weekend not preparing features and content, and I feel great for some reason. Shocking revelation that.

Nice try Capcom, nice try.

