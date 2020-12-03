CD Projekt Red won’t hesitate to shut down Cyberpunk 2077 streams before release

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be out for another week, but for those handfuls of people who managed to get their hands on a copy due to retail shopping cock-ups? They hold in their hands the key to Twitch and YouTube glory. The golden ticket to all the subscriber boosts you could ever ask for, leaked footage of the game usually generates a ton of traffic and at least three million reaction videos featuring YouTuber’s acting like tits while making that face.

As tempting as it may be to make stream or post a let’s play of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is asking that those people avoid doing that. And if their pleas fall on deaf ears? Then a well-tuned DMCA strike will get the job done.

“We’re getting closer and closer to launch and chances are some of you will get your hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 before release day,” the studio said in a message posted to Twitter. “However difficult this might be for us to achieve, our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same—spoiler free—experience at the time the game releases.”

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

This is why we kindly ask you NOT TO stream/let’s play, or release any similar content before December 9th, 12pm CET/3 am PST. We will send MAX-TAC (you know, the guys who take down videos) after everyone who does.

While I doubt jackbooted cyber-cops are going to bust your teeth in, it’s clear that CDPR is keeping a close eye on streaming and video servicesahead of the launch of its biggest game to date, but the studio is keen for people to start streaming after tomorrow with reckless abandon. “After that date, however, we would love if you’d streamed everything like there’s no tomorrow,” it says. “It’s 2020, who knows, maybe there isn’t.”

In less depressing news, here’s a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 photo mode! It has all the usual bells and whistles for you to shoot people with (NO NOT LIKE THAT YOU MONSTERS), and it also includes a neat option that allows you to reposition V wherever you need them to be so that you can create the ultimate snapshot:

Cyberpunk 2077 finally drops on December 10, although if you’re really desperate to see some sort of footage set in a sexy future world of low budget augmentation, there’s always the Cyberspunk film to look at.

