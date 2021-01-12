CES 2021: The Wowcube is a next-gen puzzle gaming console that I need

My current feelings about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is that they are both great consoles, but in reality, there is nothing really special about them. I’m not bashing down doors to replace my aging PS4 with a PS5, mainly because they are out of stock, but also because there is no great reason to do so right now.

It’s the same thing just better and that’s great, but it doesn’t excite me. Nintendo has long been the console maker who has truly been groundbreaking with its release of the Wii and Switch (the Wii U was great if a little bit clunky).

All that may be about to change if the team at Wowcube are actually able to implement their idea.

This is the Wowcube, a 4×4 digital cube that you interact with either via tapping or twisting the cubes. The cube can be used to play games in a new and unique manner or to be used as an information hub on your desk with custom widgets to display the weather, meetings, news, etc.

At the moment there are only 19 games available for the cube in but you can play hit puzzle games like Cut the Rope and 2048

You can pre-order your own cube now for the not so tiny price of $249 with a delivery date of “by the end of 2021” currently listed.

Whether the Wowcube does end up wowing us in real life is up for debate but I do love the absolute technical wizardry required to make this a reality. I truly hope that it finds a market of fans looking for a different next-gen console experience.

