Check out The Big Ramp, a gigantic plywood paradise in Skater XL

Skateboarding games aren’t just about sick tricks, flips and grinds. It’s not just about how you do a trick, but where you forge your own personal legend across the globe. Skater XL knows this, with the first of many upcoming skateboarding games having a pretty darn swell recreation of downtown Los Angeles. It’s so authentic, that I think I even spotted the jug of hobo piss under the one bridge that no one dares to pick up.

There’s more to Skater XL than So-Cal aesthetics though, with developer Easy Day Studios also chucking in community maps such as Hudland and Grant Park. Here’s a new map to gawk at, which may just be Valhalla for anyone looking to play some two-wheeled board games: The Big Ramp. That’s it, that’s the story right there. A massive collection of ramps and half-pipes, in the middle of the desert. Perfection.

“Modelled after the desert dwelling ramp structures that broke the barriers of what is possible on a skateboard, The Big Ramp is truly insane terrain! Encompassing many different sizes and shapes of vertical variety, this map is where you want to come to GO BIG!,” Director of Marketing, Jeff Goforth, explained on the PS Blog.

If you’re looking for a real crowd pleasing remake of your favorite gold medal run, start at the roll-in above the 135’ gap jump which lands straight into the massive 60’ quarterpipe. Here we are talking about some serious hangtime. Link together your best tricks, spins and grabs on your quest for the perfect run. You can also take the gap to rainbow rail or kinked ledge if you want to up the level of difficulty. This section is perfect for creating jaw dropping clips in the in-game replay editor.

The map also has a few other sweet spots to try out: A mini-zone full of smaller quarterpipes and spines in case you feel like giving the map some lip, as well as other numerous hips, tabletops and bank to ledges where you can perform tricks. If I tried this in real life, I’d probably fumble in the gnarliest manner possible. But at least I’d walk away with a wicked Two-Face cosplay! There’s only a week left to go, for Skater XL to drop into full release territory on PC and console.

