Crysis Remastered system requirements won’t melt your PC

Crysis obviously has a reputation for being the game for benchmarking your graphics on at the time. But did we ever stop to ask why? Sure the game was pretty and demanding on the specs, but looking back now, I feel like it’s pretty obvious that those specs were so damn high because it was just so badly optimised. Now sure, I’ve never developed a game and know very little about the process, but some guy wrote an article about it somewhere on the internet and that means it’s true, right? Whatever the case may be, Crysis Remastered is knocking on our doors, releasing on 19 September, and we finally have an idea of what you’ll need to run it.

Taking a look at them, it’s pretty clear they’re not going to melt your GPU. If anything they seem like fairly standard specs for a remaster of a game that’s more than a decade old. Here’s the full list of recommended and minimum system requirements for Crysis Remastered, pulled straight from the Epic Games Store:

Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3 Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 20GB

: 20GB Direct X : DX11

: DX11 GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470 GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher Memory : 12GB

: 12GB Storage : 20GB

: 20GB Direct X : DX11

: DX11 GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56 GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p

After a disappointing reveal trailer and a subsequent delay to fix the game up to a standard suitable for the name “Crysis Remastered”, those specs are doing some heavy lifting when boasting about supporting 8K resolution, ray-tracing support, better textures, and enhanced particle effects. I’m sure there are plenty of other refinements and tweaks, to get Crysis up to snuff with modern games.

Last Updated: