Crysis Remastered system requirements won’t melt your PC

Crysis obviously has a reputation for being the game for benchmarking your graphics on at the time. But did we ever stop to ask why? Sure the game was pretty and demanding on the specs, but looking back now, I feel like it’s pretty obvious that those specs were so damn high because it was just so badly optimised. Now sure, I’ve never developed a game and know very little about the process, but some guy wrote an article about it somewhere on the internet and that means it’s true, right? Whatever the case may be, Crysis Remastered is knocking on our doors, releasing on 19 September, and we finally have an idea of what you’ll need to run it.
Taking a look at them, it’s pretty clear they’re not going to melt your GPU. If anything they seem like fairly standard specs for a remaster of a game that’s more than a decade old. Here’s the full list of recommended and minimum system requirements for Crysis Remastered, pulled straight from the Epic Games Store:
Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
- Memory: 8GB
- Storage: 20GB
- Direct X: DX11
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470
- GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p
Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
- Memory: 12GB
- Storage: 20GB
- Direct X: DX11
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56
- GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p
After a disappointing reveal trailer and a subsequent delay to fix the game up to a standard suitable for the name “Crysis Remastered”, those specs are doing some heavy lifting when boasting about supporting 8K resolution, ray-tracing support, better textures, and enhanced particle effects. I’m sure there are plenty of other refinements and tweaks, to get Crysis up to snuff with modern games.
Last Updated: September 4, 2020