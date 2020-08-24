Crysis Remastered is ready to decloak on 18 September

While Crysis Remastered may have been delayed, it’s nice to know that Crytek at least stuck to their guns about how long they would need to patch it up and meet player’s expectations. Despite the game having a reputation for being one of the most gorgeous, GPU melting titles available back in the day, the trailers for the Remastered version left a lot to be desired. The disappointment (sometimes vitriolic, obviously) from fans pushed Crytek to delay the game’s release by an unspecified number of weeks. As it turns out, that number wasn’t really all that much (Look, I wasn’t counting so I have no idea) as the game is now launching on 18 September 2020.

To really highlight the differences between the original game and the remastered version, Crytek dropped a new trailer showing off side-by-side graphical comparisons and the difference…well, it’s pretty noticeable. Most of it seems to be lighting effects, which seems like a pretty standard improvement if you’re going to remaster anything. Beyond that, Crysis Remastered will feature 8K resolutions, a wildly unnecessary number, as well as raytracing support which is great news for the 15 people out there that can run all those things at the same time.

Crysis Remastered will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, apparently. I say “apparently” because there’s no page for the game yet but I have to assume that it will be coming along fairly soon. Yay for dredging up that ol’ Nanosuit once again!

