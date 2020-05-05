Competition: Win one of 20 Everspace 2 prototype codes!

Next year, it’s time to head back to the stars. There’s a whole galaxy waiting to be explored, planets to visit and renegade spaceships to blast into atoms as you send their collective components hurtling in a million different directions within the infinite expanse of space. Sound good? Of course it does! Everspace 2 scratches that itch for exploration and combat, while looking damn good on the visual side as well.

Developer Rockfish Games have taken a loot ‘n shoot approach with this new game, switching from the rogue-like elements of the first Everspace and shifting gears to an RPG system which gives your spaceship a sense of escalating power as you traverse the cosmos. Here’s what Everspace 2 looks like in action:

EVERSPACE 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot and RPG elements. Set in a persistent open world, it is driven by a captivating sci-fi story that picks up shortly after the events of the predecessor.

Want a taste of that fun? Then good news! Our pals at Rockfish Games and Plan of Attack have dropped an entire 20 codes for the PC prototype build into my inbox, and I’m looking to share the love. Entry is easy: Fill in the form below, hit send and one week from today I’ll do the draw and mail those codes out to the lucky winners.

I’ve played the prototype build, which feels nothing like a demo and is already a great indicator of just how far along in development Everspace 2 currently is. It runs like a dream on my potato of a laptop, the action is thrilling and knowing that you can kick some deep space ass once you’ve levelled up is an absolute treat. So what are you waiting for? Drop an entry, and wait with bated breath for an email from yours truly with the magic string of text that you’ll use to try this game out with on PC.

Last Updated: