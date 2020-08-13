It’s a big year for Control, as Remedy Entertainment’s smash hit from 2019 has plans to expand beyond current-gen platforms and digital distribution hubs where a timed exclusivity deal locked it out of steamier shops. The first bit of big news here is that Control will be making the jump over to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but there’s a twist to the tale.

If you pick up Control Ultimate Edition, you’ll get the base game, The Foundation DLC and its upcoming slice of Alan Wake-centric content in the form of All Elite Wrestling AWE. That upcoming DLC drop will expand on the idea of all of Remedy’s games existing in a shared universe, which gives me hope that we’ll finally see a big budget version of My Lords and Ladies.

The caveat here, is that while owners of the Control Ultimate Edition will get a digital copy of the game on PS5 or Xbox One “when transitioning to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X,” that offer does not apply to anyone who bought the standard edition of the game. Basically, if you own any other version of Control that isn’t the ultimate worrier edition, you’ll need to buy it again to get the upgrade.

On the already established next-gen side that is PC, the news is better! Control will be coming to Steam on August 27, now that the timed exclusivity window for The Epic Games Store is drawing to a close. Here’s a quick timeline of what’s on the way, in the Control-verse:

Control Steam release – August 27

AWE expansion – August 27

Ultimate Edition release on Epic Games store, PS4, and Xbox One (digital) – September 10

Ultimate Edition release on PS4 and Xbox One (physical) – End of 2020

Alan Wake PS5 and Xbox Series X digital version – End of 2020

Alan Wake PS5 and Xbox Series X physical version – Early 2021

In case you missed it and you’re ready to be a little bit more patient, Control was one of our favourite games of 2019. Before he died in a tragic case of peer pressure when we pushed him to eat a plate of hair, Geoff raved about it:

Control is an intriguing, fascinating experience. The third-person action, while slick and elegant, is perhaps a little pedestrian – but the completely bonkers story and the rewarding sense of exploration and discovery help cement Control as one of Remedy’s best games.

