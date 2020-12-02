Critical Hit Game Awards 2020 – Best Survival Horror

People always harp on about the glory days of horror games. “They don’t make ‘em like they used to!”, “Horror games on the PS1 were better!”, “Won’t someone please think of Silent Hill!” folks cry, desperate to recapture that terror that fuelled so many nightmares.

While 2020 certainly didn’t need any more horrific moments to carry us through the year, sometimes it’s just nice being scared by something that’s not reality. That’s why we turned to a pantheon of horror games, to maybe remind us that things could always be worse.

Beyond excellent narrative-driven horror and tense multiplayer sessions, one game must be crowned as the best of the Survival Horror genre of 2020. Before we delve into the game that soiled our pants best, let’s first sing the praises of those honourable mentions that did their due diligence in thoroughly creeping us out:

Amnesia: Rebirth

Phasmophobia

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

The Last of Us Part II

And the winner is… Resident Evil 3!

Resident Evil 3 managed to take arguably the most underrated game in the franchise and not only give it a new coat of paint but actually make it relevant. While maybe not as expansive as last year’s remake of Resident Evil 2, it offers a focused scope on a much more personal story of survival in a more dire, horrific situation. It’s terrifying when it wants to be and an absolute power fantasy when it earns that rare moment, allowing you to actually fight back against nightmare fuel experiments running amok. Finally slaughtering Nemesis is still one of the best, most satisfying moments of 2020.

Special mention must be made to the cast of characters that really drive the narrative along. Carlos Oliveira brings a much needed light-hearted swagger energy into the main Resident Evil canon and Jill Valentine… well, she’s just the best.

Watching her overcome the odds and progress from struggling survivor to champion victorious is compelling from start to finish. If we’ve got an award for the best one-liner of the year. it’s also going to Resident Evil 3 for Jill’s fantastic, “Bitch can’t even swim” quote.

Play it and you’ll understand.

Last Updated: