Crossplay between PC and consoles has just launched for Dead by Daylight

What a strange little beast Dead by Daylight is. It’s such an appealing concept for a multiplayer game yet whenever I actually see footage of it in action, it looks…really low budget and cheap? Which isn’t fair, because the amount of content in Dead by Daylight and the (apparently) decent balance between predator and prey that no other asynchronous multiplayer has quite cracked yet, has made it the golden standard for multiplayer horror games. The community who’ve stuck by the game for all these years, waiting out the early years of bugs and jank, have been rewarded once more as developer Behaviour Interactive has announced that Dead by Daylight now supports cross-play.

Discussing the update, Behaviour released an FAQ blog post within which it highlights what players can expect from the unifying update. “You will be able to play between Steam, Microsoft Store, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The Dead by Daylight Mobile game is not included in cross-play. Stadia will also join other platforms at launch”, reads one of the responses. The developers also very clearly state that players can disable crossplay at will if they’d rather not be matched with other platform users, something I could see Switch players take advantage of.

As always, crossplay is a great way to grow a game’s community and given Dead by Daylight’s already established passionate fanbase, I’m sure those wonderful weirdos are pleased with the update. Now if they could just get around to adding the monster from The Thing as a playable abomination, it really would become my game of the decade. Come on, you added Pyramid Head and he’s just a man with a big…pyramid head!

Last Updated: