Crysis Remastered will activate its release date on July 23

I might need an upgrade

Lock down the cooling fans! Hoist the RAM sails that have RGB features because why the hell not and secure the terror-floppy graphics cards down below. Crysis is coming back yo! The game that was responsible for a generation of burnt-out hardware and maximum scoffing from your friends when you couldn’t run the game at 640 x 480 on your fancy new Voodoo graphics accelerator 3000, is making a comeback this year.

And heck, you won’t even have long to wait. Thanks to the Microsoft store casually dropping the release date (and spotted by PC Gamer), Crysis Remastered will be headed your way in a mere manner of weeks. It’ll be out on July 23, with a brand new gameplay trailer dropping tomorrow on July 1 at around 6PM.

Update: AGD just uploaded the trailer. Yay!

Here are two new images to tide you over in the interim, which show off some lush new visuals and lighting:

Funny story: I’m actually pivoting back to PC gaming after a decade away from that platform, and I’m dead scared that once my new rig has been assembled and built, it’s going to erupt like Nagasaki in 1945 if I try to play Crysis Remastered on it. I know other games have long since surpassed the original Crysis and even this latest version can only update so much of the visual content, but Crysis will always be the brand that I consider to be the benchmark in testing out PC hardware.

Even if the original game was a poorly optimised wreck at the time that demanded bleeding edge hardware to get it to run right. Anyway, there’s some almighty nostalgia that Crysis is responsible for, and I’d give several of my toes to see the far superior Crysis 2 given the same treatment if this remaster proves to be successful.

