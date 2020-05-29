Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on event might be held this June

At this point, it feels like it’s becoming more and more difficult to control one’s increased thirst for Cyberpunk 2077. While developer and publisher CD Projekt Red has shown off some tasty morsels of gameplay (Including one where Keanu Reeves makes a substantial appearance), it appears that the coverage for the latest game isn’t slowing down any time soon. According to a thread posted to Reset Era, CDPR is planning on hosting a hands-on event for the game as soon as 11 June, if the promotional material is to be believed.

Images created as part of a CDPR financial call have hinted that a hands-on demo will be conducted in June, in time for the Night City Wire livestream on that June date. Night City, as anyone who’s even vaguely paid attention to the game thus far, is the setting that player will be able to explore, shoot-up and do other futuristic stuff like…hacking. And tech drugs!

Of course, given the current state of the world, how a hands-on event will be hosted is beyond me. It’ll probably be some kind of online stream or demo sent out to select people. I heard Darryn is already digging through his cupboard for an old hazmat suit in an attempt to fly into Poland. Our local Sam Spiller got some time alone with Cyberpunk 2077 back at Gamescom last year so if you want to read about what he thought of it, just head on here to check out his impressions.

Last Updated: