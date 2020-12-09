Cyberpunk 2077 has a patch in development to stop it from causing epileptic seizures

After eight years of waiting, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out this week, 57 years ahead of schedule. Reviews have been mostly positive, praising the game’s bleak nature and incredible RPG mechanics while also taking note of its many, many bugs, but there’s a good time to be had. And a possible seizure procedure waiting in the wings as well.

Game Informer popped out a lengthy PSA warning players that one of the key sections of the game, the Braindance sequence, is designed in a way that it could trigger an epileptic fit. GI’s Cyberpunk 2077 reviewer Liana Ruppert wrote of the experience and claimed that she had “suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one,” during her time with the game.

This possible danger comes from players donning a headset in the game that “features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes.” Long story short, if you have a history of epilepsy and you’re planning to play Cyberpunk 2077, then shield your eyes whenever you’re ready to tango in Braindance.

CD Projekt Red did issue a statement yesterday regarding the Game Informer warning, albeit one that looked to pass the buck ahead of launch. CDPR noted that a seizure warning could be found in the game’s end-user licensing agreement, presumably buried under the mountains of legal text that nobody bothers to read before starting any video game in the modern era. The studio also explained that a separate and more in your face warning will be added to Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible. How this slipped past quality assurance, is baffling.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

